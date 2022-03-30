US growth in Q4 revised slightly lower to 6.9%

That inventory restocking added as much as five percentage points to fourth quarter growth, a boost that wasn't repeated in the first three months of this year. And solid consumer spending likely pulled in more imports in the first quarter, economists forecast, while a stronger dollar and slower growth overseas reduced U.S. exports. The combination should also weaken the economy in the first quarter.

Economists forecast that growth could fall to as low as 0.5% in the first three months of the year and may even slip into negative territory.

Still, the first quarter will likely be a temporary hiccup. As the pandemic continues to fade, more Americans are traveling, eating out and flying. Businesses are hiring at a healthy clip and boosting pay. The higher income isn’t enough to fully offset inflation but should support continued consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve forecasts the U.S. economy will expand 2.8% this year, much lower than in 2021 but still a solid pace.

The acceleration in inflation has spurred Fed chair Jerome Powell to signal multiple increases in its short-term, benchmark interest rate this year, with one or more of the hikes possibly being a half-point, as opposed to the usual quarter-point increase. Such increases make it more expensive to take out mortgage or auto loans, and raise credit card interest rates as well.

At a meeting earlier this month, Fed policymakers raised their benchmark rate to roughly 0.375%, up from nearly zero, where it had sat since the pandemic hit two years ago. Officials forecast they will raise the rate at least six more times this year to about 1.9%, though comments by Powell suggest it could go higher, particularly if inflation doesn’t show signs of cooling in the coming months.

Rapidly rising interest rates could slow growth and cool hiring. The Fed hopes to pull off a "soft landing" in which inflation comes back down closer to the central bank's 2% target, without the economy tumbling into a recession. But many economists worry that the higher rates could cause a downturn.