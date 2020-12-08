US hits Iran's envoy to Yemen, Chinese firms with sanctions

As it winds down its term, the administration announced that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen's Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and Al-Mustafa International University for recruiting fighters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.

In a separate statement, the Treasury Department said it also was imposing sanctions on six Chinese and Vietnamese companies and four ships for selling and transporting North Korean coal in violation of U.N. sanctions.