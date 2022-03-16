US holds Chinese goods, cites possible North Korean labor

Phone calls Wednesday to its Beijing headquarters and investor relations office in Hong Kong weren’t answered.

When asked, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said he was not aware of that “specific situation."

“China is firmly opposed to any form of long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions," Zhao told reporters at a briefing.

Li Ning is among a group of Chinese and foreign shoe and clothing brands that have been caught up in controversy over using materials and labor from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang. There, the ruling Communist Party is accused of detaining Muslim ethnic minorities and engaging in forced abortions and other abuses.

This month, Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced it sold Li Ning shares due to the “unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations” in Xinjiang.