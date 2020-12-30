US home contract signings at record levels in November

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell 2.6% to 125.7 in November, down from October's revised reading of 129.1. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the third straight monthly decline.

Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so Wednesday's report may preview what could be a strong winter for the housing market.