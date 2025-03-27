US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

Noem sat down with the country's foreign minister Thursday morning, and is set to meet with Colombia’s leftist leader and police to discuss efforts to fight organized crime later.

Following the morning meeting, Noem said she had a “frank discussion and a candid discussion” with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, about deportations, crime and immigration.

“We're committed to working hand-in-hand with our Colombian partners to enhance not only border security but also that we will support the enforcement of our criminal laws,” Noem said.

Sarabia also emphasized the importance of recognizing the “human rights and dignity of migrants are actually respected.”

The two leaders also signed an agreement that would expand the sharing of biometric data for law enforcement.

Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combatting crime and the American government’s role in Latin America.

The visit marks a contrast to Noem's Wednesday visit to El Salvador, where she met with President Nayib Bukele, a populist who has gained right-wing admiration in the U.S. due to his crackdown on gangs.

Noem also visited the country's massive prison complex for alleged gang members, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. government are being held under allegations that they were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, despite little evidence presented by the Trump administration. These deportations are being challenged in court.

On Friday, Noem is set to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum as her government has worked tirelessly to negotiate with the Trump administration to offset the Trump's tariff threats. Despite efforts by Sheinbaum, Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports on Wednesday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP