US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

If the talks don't resume, the official said the U.S. would at some point determine that Iran was no longer interested in the benefits that the accord offered or that its recent technological advances could not be undone by the limits it imposed.

The UN's atomic watchdog has said Iran is increasingly in violation of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, which former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The U.S. has participated indirectly in the Vienna talks, which were aimed at bringing both Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the deal.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, met Tuesday with Iran's new foreign minister, who reiterated Tehran’s “willingness to resume negotiations at an early date," the EU said. Borrell met Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Borrell stressed “the need for full cooperation” from Iran and reiterated his concern about the overall trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program,” the EU statement said.

The last round of talks in Vienna ended in June, ahead of Iran’s elections that boosted the ranks of hard-liners. There had been speculation that the remaining parties to the deal would meet on the sidelines of this week’s U.N. General Assembly. But the U.S. official said Iran had declined the opportunity to meet.