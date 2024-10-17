US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies accused of helping make Russian attack drones

Russia’s Garpiya series long-range attack drone, “designed and produced in the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with Russian defense firms, has been used to destroy critical infrastructure and has resulted in mass casualties” during the war in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Beijing has insisted that it does not provide weapons to either Ukraine or Russia, and it has defended its trade with Russia as normal and above the board.

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Company, which produces drone engines, and Redlepus Vector Industry, which has worked with a Russian entity already facing sanctions to facilitate the shipment of the drones to Russia.

The administration officials said China should have known that the Russian entity, TSK Vektor, was a “problematic actor.”

They indicated that the two Chinese firms had been developing long-range attack drones with the Russians since the beginning of the year.

The administration also announced sanctions against Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, a Russian national described as the beneficial owner of TSK Vektor, and the Russian entity TD Vector, which has been involved in facilitating the shipments, the officials say.