US intel questioned for misjudging Afghanistan, Ukraine

“The two of them are issues that are, as you indicated, quite challenging to provide effective analysis on,” Haines told King. “And we're looking at different methodologies for doing so.”

The U.S. might have done more before the invasion to assist Zelenskyy had lawmakers believed Kyiv had more of a chance, King said. And after predictions that the Taliban would be held back as long as a year after the American withdrawal, the coalition-backed government "lasted minus-two weeks," King noted, a reference to the Taliban overrunning Kabul before the withdrawal formally ended.

The U.S. was forced to negotiate with the Taliban to evacuate of thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies fighting huge crowds to secure space on evacuation flights. An attack at the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghan civilians.

King raised his voice to cut off Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, after Berrier said he believed the intelligence agencies had done “a great job.”

“General, how can you possibly say that when we were told explicitly, Kyiv would fall in three days and Ukraine would fall in two weeks?” he said. "You're telling me that was accurate intelligence?

U.S. intelligence believed before the war Russia's forces were so much larger and more powerful than Ukraine's that “it wasn't going to go very well for a variety of factors,” Berrier said.

He testified Tuesday that "there was never an intelligence community assessment that said the Ukrainians lacked the will to fight." That appears to contradict his statement from Senate testimony in March, when Berrier said he "questioned their will to fight. That was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honorably and are doing the right thing."

Caption Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana