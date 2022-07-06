US job openings slip, though remain at healthy level

For now, labor demand remains strong. Last month, the government said that employers added 390,000 jobs in May, a healthy increase, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%, near a 50-year low.

Wednesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, provides overall data for hiring, job postings, and the number of people quitting their jobs. On Friday, the government will release its monthly jobs report, which includes net job gains and the unemployment rate.

There are signs that hiring and the demand for labor may cool in the coming months. On Friday, the June jobs report is expected to show that employers added 275,000 jobs, which would be a solid increase but the smallest in more than a year.

And Homebase, a company that provides payroll and hiring software for small businesses, says it has seen a 16% drop in new job postings by its customers in June compared with May. A separate survey of 400 of its clients finds that while most plan to add jobs this year, the proportion who say they won’t add jobs has doubled to 8% in June compared with January of this year. And the proportion who plan to add more than 11 workers has fallen sharply, to nearly 19%, down from 30% in January.

“We see some anticipation of softness and a weakening need for expanding employment,” said Jason Greenberg, head economist at Homebase.