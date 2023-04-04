US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February

Vacancies were down from 10.6 million in January, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The American job market has proven resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its benchmark rate nine times in a drive to corral inflation that last year hit a four-decade high. The surge in consumer prices has eased since mid-2022 but remains well over the central bank's 2% year-over-year target.