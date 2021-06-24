US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals

Four states — Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri — stopped providing the $300 payment last week. All but Alaska also cut off the two programs that covered the self-employed and the long-term jobless.

In Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri, about 163,000 people are no longer receiving jobless aid because of the cutoff.

The decision by 26 states -- nearly all run by Republican governors -- to drop the $300 will sharply reduce unemployment aid for roughly 4.7 million people, the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group, estimates. State jobless benefits provide, on average, about $320 a week and typically replace about 40% of an unemployed worker’s previous wages.

About 2.3 million people will lose all their unemployment aid in the 22 states that have decided to end assistance for the self-employed and long-term jobless, according to NELP.

A coalition of progressive groups released a report Thursday arguing that the early cutoff of benefits and the difficulties administering unemployment aid earlier in the pandemic show that the current unemployment insurance system, administered jointly by the federal and state governments, is inadequate for deep downturns such as the COVID-19 recession.

When the pandemic shutdowns kicked in suddenly in March 2020, most state unemployment systems were quickly overwhelmed by requests for jobless aid by millions of newly-laid off workers. Some did not receive benefits for months.

And when the federal government created the new programs covering those ineligible for state aid, many state agencies struggled to reprogram outdated software -- some dating from the 1960s -- to handle the additional applications.

In their report, the Economic Policy Institute, NELP, the Center for Popular Democracy, and the Washington Center for Equitable Growth recommended a range of reforms, such as permanently expanding eligibility to include gig workers and contractors; automatically extending benefits during recessions beyond the 26 weeks provided by most states; and increasing minimum benefit levels.