US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.

The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had put the forgiveness plan on hold Oct. 21 while it considered an effort by the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina to block the program.

While the stay temporarily stopped the administration from actually clearing debt, the White House has encouraged borrowers to continue applying for relief, saying the court order did not prevent applications or the review of applications. As of late October, more than 22 million borrowers had applied for debt relief.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.