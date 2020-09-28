US lawmakers propose tighter rules for new airplanes

The bill would require companies to tell the FAA, airlines and pilots about automated systems that can change a plane’s path. Most pilots did not know about a system on the 737 Max that repeatedly pushed down the noses of planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

It would also require manufacturers to make realistic assumptions about pilot response time — Chicago-based Boeing was criticized for assuming that pilots would react correctly to the nose-down action of the Max within four seconds.

One of the authors, Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said the measure would address “gaps in the regulatory system” for approving new planes and improve public safety.

Two weeks ago, a report by DeFazio’s Democratic staffers blamed the two Max crashes on poor government oversight and design flaws and concealment of problems by Boeing. The report summarized an 18-month investigation.