US manufacturing activity slows in December

Clear Lake High School senior Emma Pingel uses an acetylene torch to weld steel plates together in her industrial-tech class, Dec. 1, 2021, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Pingel is taking her first industrial class this semester and is gaining skills in welding. She added that she jumped in without any prior knowledge, wanting basic understanding of how to weld for future use. (Lisa Grouette/Globe-Gazette via AP)
Credit: Lisa Grouette

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December as companies continued to combat supply chain problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December as companies continued to combat supply chain problems.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to a reading of 58.7 in December compared with a reading of 61.1 in November.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector which has recorded 19 straight months of growth going back to the spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit.

FILE - Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November 2021 as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

