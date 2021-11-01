US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

All six of the biggest manufacturing industries continued to register moderate to strong growth in October with 16 industrial overall registering growth, led by apparel, leather and allied products and furniture and related products.

The two industries that showed decreases in growth were wood products and nonmetallic mineral products.

Timothy R. Fiore, head of ISM's manufacturing survey committee, said that U.S. companies had been particularly impacted by a rise in COVID cases in many countries in Southeast Asia where much of the production of semiconductors for autos and other products takes place.

“Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia have all been impacted by the delta variant. They have been shut down and that is why you are seeing so much struggle to obtain semiconductors," Fiore said.

He said another problem has been labor shortages with 27% of respondents noting higher attrition rates with workers quitting to go to higher-paying jobs and 5% noting sizable numbers of retirements.

“The labor shortages are definitely another headwind,” Fiore said, predicting that it will be well into next year before all the supply chain issues are resolved.