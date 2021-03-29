US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

"They were very well man-oriented to stop players, which didn’t give us a lot of time to kind of break them down," Yeuill said.

The American Olympic skid is part of a trend that includes the senior national team missing the 2018 World Cup.

“We lose an opportunity to play in an international tournament with more pressure, where these players have to be in these environments and continue to improve with that pressure,” Kreis said.

Olympic men's soccer is limited to players both Jan. 1, 1997, and later, and clubs don't have to release players.

In contrast, the women's tournament is open to senior national teams. The U.S. has won three of the last four soccer gold medals and is favored to win again this summer.

Still, there were chances. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, and Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios. Lewis had an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute but allowed the ball to bounce off a boot. Johnny Cardoso mis-hit an open header in second-half stoppage time.

“I don’t know that if I’ve ever seen a game where we’ve had players mis-control the ball so much by going under people’s feet, passing out of bounds,” Kreis said. “These are things that are just really — you just really kind of scratch your head, you think of what’s going on here? But I also have been around the game enough in our country at a pro level to tell you this is what you see in preseasons and at the beginning of MLS seasons it’s typical.”

Kreis had seen similar from his team during the group stage.

“I think the first half looked a lot like the Dominican Republic first half,” Kreis said. “We have players that aren’t moving. We have people on the ball that aren’t committing defenders to make decisions, to open up spaces. We have guys that look like they’re just don’t really want the ball, and so it just kind of goes back to a mostly mentality for me. ”

Honduras advanced to its fourth straight Olympics this summer in Japan. Host Mexico played Canada in the second game of the doubleheader for the other berth from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CONCACAF qualifiers join Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Spain in the draw, which will be held in Zurich on April 21. The tournament will be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo, Kashima, Miyagi, Saitama, Sapporo and Yokohama.

Honduras advanced to Tuesday night’s CONCACAF Under-24 Championship, which has no impact on the Olympics.

On a 90-degree afternoon with kickoff at 4 p.m. at 5,100 feet, Honduras went ahead after a clearance by Justen Glad that followed a free kick. The U.S. defense began to move upfield as Edwin Maldonado recovered the ball and quickly made a long diagonal pass. Denil Maldonado sprinted past defenders and sent the ball back across the goalmouth with a diving header, and Obregón used his left leg to redirect the ball past Ochoa.

On the second goal, Ochoa received Aaron Herrera's back-pass just outside the 6-yard box, hesitated and tried to chip the ball upfield. The ball ricocheted off Palma’s left leg and into the American goal.

Among the top U.S. players not in qualifying were Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson.

Atlanta refused to release defenders George Bello and Miles Robinson, and forward Brooks Lennon.

“The only solution I would say there is that if you can get the European players that are midseason,” Kreis said, “then perhaps you’re in better shape, but we all know the difficulties of that, as well.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States' Sebastian Soto reacts at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Wesly Decas, center, comforts United States' Sebastian Soto, right, beside Ulysses Llanez at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Carlos Argueta, top left, and Jonathan Nunez celebrates at the end of a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

United States' players react at the bench during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Jonathan Nunez, left, celebrates at the end a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against United States in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Honduras defeated United States 2-1, qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Juan Carlos Obregon, bottom right, falls after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez, right, protests to referee Ivan Barton, of El Salvador, during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez lies on the floor beneath the defensive wall during a free kick by United States during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

United States' Jackson Yueill, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Jose Garcia, center, and United States' Jesus Ferreira argue during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Honduras' Rigoberto Rivas, center, heads the during a Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifying championship semi-final soccer match against United States in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano