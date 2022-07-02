US men's soccer reach 1st Olympics since 2008 with U-20 win

The Americans lost a 2016 Olympics qualification game to El Salvador 2-0, then were beaten 3-2 by Colombia in a two-leg playoff for another berth.

The U.S. lost to Honduras 2-1 in last year’s Olympic qualification game as goalkeeper David Ochoa gifted a goal when he chipped a ball off an opponent and into his own net.

The Dominican Republic also clinched a berth, defeating Guatemala 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw.

CONCACAF's four quarterfinal winners also qualified for the 24-nation field at next year's Under-20 World Cup, to be played from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia.

