X
Dark Mode Toggle

US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago
U.S. forces had shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

The incident comes more than a week after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, followed by a significant deescalation of violence across the war-torn contry.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down.

No group claimed responsibility for flying the drone in northeastern Syria, where it is not uncommon for bases housing U.S. troops to come under rocket fire or mortar attacks. Iran-backed militia are based nearby, as are sleeper cells of the Islamic State group that was defeated in Syria in March 2019.

There are roughly 900 U.S. troops in Syria, including in the north and farther south and east, who work alongside Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces targeting IS militants and their sleeper cells.

In Other News
1
Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds
2
S. Korea: Unlikely that Kim's daughter groomed as successor
3
War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy
4
UK inflation falls to 10.1% in January
5
Buffalo supermarket gunman set to receive life prison term
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top