US moves to reengage Europe in person after Trump snubs

The State Department announced Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels for the administration's first in-person talks with transatlantic leaders. It said Blinken would focus on concerns over Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, terrorism and energy security.

“The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our allies and European partners on our shared agenda," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.