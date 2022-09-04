US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

“In the past several months, we have been operating in the Baltics and in the Mediterranean," said Capt. Aaron Kelley, commander of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.
"We’ll continue to operate in those areas. And always the goal there is promoting safety and security in those regions and in international waters,” Kelley said.
The USS Kearsarge allows for training by such aircraft as AV-8B Harriers, UH-1 Y Venom and AH- 1Z Viper helicopters as well as MV-22 Osprey planes.
The Baltic Sea countries are Sweden, Finland, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Denmark.
Deck personnel walks next to a MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A US soldier works out in the hangar at the the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
MV-22 Osprey, assault support aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
US Navy soldier serve the command post on the bridge of the of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
The wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
The landing craft carrying Light Armored Vehicles disembarks from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Deck personnel check a AH-1Z Viper on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A US Navy soldier communicates through radio while launching a pontoon from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
The Finnish Hameenmaa-class Minelayer FNS Hameenmaa (MM 02) operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A US soldier walks on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Capt. Thomas Foster, Commanding Officer of the USS Kearsarge (LHD3), mans the command post on the bridge of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Final checker navigates a AV-8B Harrier prior to take off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A US Marine soldier walks in the corridor at the the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Deck personnel gives signals to a MV-22 Osprey, assault support aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps, after landing on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Deck personnel walks next to a MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
HNLMS Karel Doorman (A833), multi-function support ship for amphibious operations of the Royal Netherlands Navy, operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
AV-8B Harrier takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
US Navy soldier reads a book sitting next to Light Armored Vehicles in the hangar at the the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), operating in the Baltic Sea, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Amid Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Baltic Sea region, USS Kearsarge is the first U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in at least 20 years to be taking part in international training in the Baltic. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
