US Navy drops charges against SEAL accused of sexual assault

Per the agreement, Navy prosecutors stipulated that there was no sexual assault. Enayat was not charged for drinking at the party at a remote air base in Iraq despite Navy rules barring deployed troops from consuming alcohol.

Enayat was originally charged in December 2019 with sexual assault, aggravated assault via strangulation and assault by battery for allegedly biting the victim on the face, according to his charge sheet.

It was an abrupt end to a case that had prompted the entire Foxtrot platoon of SEAL Team 7, known as Trident 1726, to be sent home early to San Diego. The withdrawal marked an extremely rare move that cut short the mission of a unit that was in Iraq to combat remnants of the Islamic State.

The Navy fired three SEAL leaders in the aftermath of the sexual assault allegation.

Enayat plans to leave the Navy with a general discharge under honorable conditions per the plea agreement. He will lose his veterans benefits.

This version corrects that Enayat was accused of sexual assault, not rape.