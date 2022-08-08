US obtains warrant to seize $90M jet of Russian oligarch

“Once again U.S. law enforcement has demonstrated that international shell games will not suffice to hide the fruits of corruption and money laundering," said Andrew C. Adams, director of a task force pursing the assets of Russian oligarchs.

The United States had already revealed it was seeking to seize a $156 million superyacht, the Madame Gu, belonging to Skoch. The 324-foot (98-meter) yacht has a helicopter pad, gym, beach club and elevator.

In June, Treasury issued additional sanctions against Skoch and his assets, banning American entities from conducting business with the superyacht. The yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands but has most recently been docked at Port Rashid in Dubai. Skoch is also sanctioned by the European Union.

The United Arab Emirates has not taken sides after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has welcomed the influx of Russian money to its beachfront villas and luxury hotels. The UAE has become a safe haven for some Russian oligarchs to park their assets.

In June, a U.S. court ordered the seizure of two aircraft worth over $400 million believed to be owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A court filing said that the former Chelsea soccer club owner’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner was in the UAE.