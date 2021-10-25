US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe 'quickly'

Some analysts and political figures have accused Russia of holding back gas supplies to pressure European authorities into speeding up final approval of the new pipeline, which could take months. Analysts do not expect Nord Stream 2 to help relieve Europe's gas crunch until sometime next year.

Hochstein repeated a warning from September that a lack of gas and heat could cost lives in the most vulnerable communities if the coming winter is colder than usual. He said the “crisis that we are facing is not just about money and higher prices, it was something that literally endangered lives.”

The U.S. opposed the pipeline, saying it increased Europe's energy dependence on Russia, and it is opposed by both Poland and Ukraine over energy security concerns. Ukraine could lose transit fees if gas that otherwise would have gone through Ukraine's pipeline system passes through Nord Stream 2 instead.

The Biden administration dropped efforts to block it with sanctions once it was almost complete, instead striking a deal with Germany that they would take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon against Ukraine and that Germany would help fund Ukraine's transition to green energy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the pipeline is “purely commercial."