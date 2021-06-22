US Olympic skateboarding team unveiled, rolling toward Tokyo

Huston is joined by Jagger Eaton and Jake Ilardi on the men's street team, while Mariah Duran is teamed with Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith in the women's street competition. Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner and Jordyn Barratt are the U.S. women's park team, while Zion Wright, Heimana Reynolds and Cory Juneau comprise the men's park team.

The group was appropriately unveiled in Southern California, where the sport was invented roughly 70 years ago in the parks, streets, plazas and empty swimming pools of 20th-century America’s sunshine wonderland.

Decades after the likes of Tony Hawk, Mark Gonzales and Rodney Mullen carried this charismatic pastime into worldwide competition and capitalism, skateboarding has reached the pinnacle of sports.

Josh Friedberg, a lifelong skater who now serves as USA Skateboarding's CEO, teared up repeatedly Monday, both before and after he introduced the team.

“I think the weight of what we've accomplished is finally sinking in,” Friedberg said. “It was an overwhelming and exhilarating day to be here, to have the chance to work on something since you were 13 years old, and to finally have the chance to share that with the world.”

While the skaters all seemed thrilled by the spotlight trained on skateboarding, the American team also reflected the slight ambivalence among many lifelong skaters still adjusting to the Olympics’ welcoming inclusion of their beloved sport while it’s still frowned upon or outright criminalized in large public parts of the world — and while many skaters still don't warm to the competitive aspects of what they consider a friendly, communal lifestyle pursuit, not a cutthroat athletic endeavor.

Some longtime skaters are still conflicted about how skateboarding's welcoming ethos fits into the competitive Olympic framework — and that includes the 34-year-old Sablone, who is also an architect and artist living in New York.

“I never, ever would have expected this,” Sablone said. “Skateboarding is about freedom and all that stuff. In some ways, it’s not about competition, but here we are. ... It’s not something I ever predicted, but it’s an incredible honor to be here doing this.”

Sablone noted that the sport's tradition of free expression and individuality shone through even in the U.S. skaters' choice of kits for their unveiling: Given several items of Team USA gear to choose from, all 12 skaters picked a unique look.

“Skateboarding has always been a home for me,” said the 20-year-old Smith, who became the youngest medalist in X Games history in 2013. “Growing up in not a very good household, the people that I've met through skateboarding have been my rocks. Every time I needed something, skateboarding was always there for me. I started all this at the lowest point, and I would like to say that this is one of my highs, and I get to do it with really great people.”

Members of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team arrive on their boards for a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 21, 2021. The team was introduced in Southern California, where the sport was invented roughly 70 years ago. Skateboarding is an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo, and the Americans are expected to be a strong team. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Credit: Richard Vogel Credit: Richard Vogel

