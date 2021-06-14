US Olympic team to face WNBA players in Vegas All-Star Game

Any player chosen to play in the game for either the U.S. or the WNBA team will be considered an All-Star and could earn their normal endorsement bonuses like shoe contracts.

Sue Bird has played in a record 11 of the 16 All-Star Games. Diana Taurasi could move into a tie with Tamika Catchings for second all-time with 10 if she is chosen.

Voting concludes on June 27 and rosters will be announced three days later.

The league will also honor the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that started this run of six consecutive gold medals with a presentation during the game that highlights the impact the team had on women's sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.