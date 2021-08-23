US Open champs get lowest payout since 2012; total prizes up

Other examples of increases in singles: First-round prize money goes to $75,000, a bump of 23% from $61,000 in 2020 and of 29% from $58,000 in 2019; second-round payouts go to $115,000 from $100,000 in 2020 and 2019; and third-round payouts go to $180,000 from $163,000 in 2020 and 2019.

Total prize money is going up for each competition, the USTA said: singles, doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair tennis.

“We determined our round-by-round prize money allocations by engaging in an open dialogue with the players and the management of both tours,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said in a statement issued by the USTA. “We applaud their collective leadership in directing the 2021 U.S. Open prize money to benefit the maximum number of players.”

The singles draw in New York is Thursday; main draw action begins Aug. 30.

Novak Djokovic will be bidding to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and eyeing a men’s-record 21st major singles championship. Naomi Osaka is the defending women’s champion as she seeks a fifth Grand Slam title.

