dayton-daily-news logo
X

US Open updates: US Open gets cold, damp finale at Brookline

Will Zalatoris watches his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Combined ShapeCaption
Will Zalatoris watches his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
The idea of a firm and fiery final round of the U.S. Open has been cooled off

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

The idea of a firm and fiery final round of the U.S. Open has been doused.

Rain and temperatures began falling overnight at The Country Club, leaving weather that makes the U.S. Open feel like a dreary day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

There hasn't been enough accumulation of rain to soften the course. But the forecast was for cloud cover and temperatures barely reaching 60 degrees when Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off in the final group.

Rain or shine, this U.S. Open should be wide open. Defending champion Jon Rahm is one shot behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is another shot back, as is New England favorite and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Also very much in the mix is Rory McIlroy, who turned a tough Saturday into a 73 that kept the four-time major champion within three shots of the lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

In Other News
1
GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races
2
Danish ex-foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen dies at 80
3
Germany to limit use of gas for electricity production
4
Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants; 4 missing
5
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top