US opposes ex-Albania leader taking seat in new parliament

Berisha, 76, served as Albania’s prime minister from 2005 until 2013 and as president from 1992-1997. He was re-elected as a lawmaker for the Democratic Party in last April's parliamentary election.

Berisha was the first leader of the center-right Democratic Party, which was created in December 1990 after a student protest ousted Albania’s communist regime.

The U.S. ambassador stressed “the historic role that the DP has played."

"It is irreplaceable, it is indispensable,” she said, adding: “It would be a historic irony, but also a tragedy for this country, not just the party, if the party were to eat grass for the sake of one man’s personal interest.”

Fighting corruption has been a stubborn problem in post-communist Albania, strongly affecting the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

An essential reform of the judiciary was approved in 2016 after direct involvement from Washington and the European Union. Many judges and prosecutors have been dismissed for alleged corruption and illegal earnings.

