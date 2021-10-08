US, Pakistani officials in strained talks on Afghanistan

“Close and regular engagement between Pakistan and the United States has always been mutually beneficial and effective for stability in South Asia," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Islamabad.

Sherman met the Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf late on Tuesday but neither side revealed information on the substance of the talks other than a vague reference to “developments in Afghanistan and ways to advance cooperation across the bilateral relationship. ”

Pakistan walks a fine line as it seeks to establish a relationship with the United States in a changing region, where both Russia and China have increasing influence and the Taliban now rule in Afghanistan.

A strident opponent of the U.S.-led so-called “war on terror,” Khan has assured Pakistanis that Washington would have no access to Pakistani territory to launch so-called “over-the-horizon” attacks on Afghanistan.

The Pentagon has warned that Afghanistan could be a threat in one to two years. The greatest threat would seem to be from the Islamic State, which are also Taliban enemies. They have ramped up their attacks on the Taliban in recent weeks, even carrying out a bombing in the capital as Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid conducted a memorial service for his mother.

But Pakistan faces strong opposition among its 220 million people to any accommodation to Washington to attack Afghanistan.

A Gallup Pakistan Poll released late Thursday showed that 55% of Pakistanis favored an Islamic government akin to the one operated by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The survey conducted between Aug. 13 and Sept. 5 polled 2,170 men and women in cities and in rural areas. The error margin is between 2% and 3%.

Caption In this photo released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, right, walk towards a meeting room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Sherman was meeting senior Pakistani officials Friday amid a worsening relationship between the two countries as each tries to navigate a way forward in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs vis AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited