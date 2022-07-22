US places former Paraguayan president on corruption list

The businessman, who is currently seeking to be the new president of his conservative political party Partido Colorado, said the allegations are unfounded.

“I deny and reject the content of the allegations,” Cartes said on Twitter. He added that the is “committed to offering all the support and primary-source information that the authorities need to clarify" anything.

The internal election for the new president of the official Partido Colorado is scheduled for December. Cartes is competing with the current president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, to be the next president of this political party.

In addition to the former president, his adult children Juan Pablo Cartes Montaña, Sofía Cartes Montaña and María Sol Cartes Montaña were included on the corruption list.

In a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Asunción on Friday morning, Ambassador Marc Ostfield said more such designations are likely.

The ambassador declined to provide any details of ongoing investigations into the former president.