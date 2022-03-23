US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals

The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.

“Black and Latino people often have to pay more for their mortgage, receive less when they sell the home and are less able to access home equity lines of credit,” Harris said at the White House. "Our administration will continue to fight to ensure that all homeowners and homebuyers in our nation are treated fairly."