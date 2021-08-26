US pledges more aid to earthquake victims in Haiti

“The Haitian government is facing a lot of challenges,” Henry said. “We have political difficulties, we have economic difficulties, but despite all these issues, we are addressing the challenges of the earthquake.”

He rejected the assertion that the government was in chaos. “The Haitian government is present,” he said. Far more visible since the earthquake have been nongovernmental organizations and U.S. government agencies in the earthquake zone. For days the relief effort was hampered by the inability to safely move relief supplies and quake victims through a gang-controlled area south of the capital.

The government has pledged more security.

Moïse was killed by a team of mercenaries who breached the presidential residence. The investigation into his murder is still underway.

Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent said Thursday, “anyone who has a finger in the killing of the president will face justice.”

Vincent said the new investigating judge appointed this week would have all of the resources he needs to carry out the investigation. The first judge appointed to the case withdrew after four days. Vincent announced $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three fugitives in the case.

“I am asking the population to stay calm and let justice do the work,” Vincent said.

U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison speaks during a joint press conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, two weeks after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Behind, from left are USAID Administrator Samantha Power, SOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Faller and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.