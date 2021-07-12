US pulls visas of 100 Nicaraguan legislators, judges

Since June, Ortega's government has arrested six probable candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, in which Ortega, 75, is running for a fourth consecutive presidential term.

The government has accused most of those arrested with accepting foreign funding and working for the overthrow of the government. Ortega has characterized a popular uprising in April 2018 that led to months of street protests as an attempted coup with foreign backing.

Legislators, judge and prosecutors have aided Ortega by applying spurious “treason” and censorship laws to justify the arrest of opponents.

The State Department said: “The United States will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to push for the release of political prisoners and to support Nicaraguans’ calls for greater freedom, accountability, and free and fair elections.”