US questions legality of Bolivian arrests of ex-officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that there are questions about the legality of the arrests and urged Bolivia to release the detainees pending “an independent and transparent inquiry into human rights and due process concerns.”

Blinken said the arrests threaten to undermine democracy in Bolivia, which held national elections in October. He noted that the European Union, the Bolivian Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as Bolivian and international human rights organizations, had also expressed concerns.