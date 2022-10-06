US raid in Syria kills Islamic State insurgent, captures 2

A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. troops were on the ground near the village of Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the raid. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the raid.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. The statement said he was killed in the raid, and that one IS insurgent was wounded and two others were captured and detained.