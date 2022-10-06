BreakingNews
Recall: Tea kettle from Target poses burn risk, fire hazard
dayton-daily-news logo
X

US raid in Syria kills Islamic State insurgent, captures 2

Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
U.S. officials say that U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. troops were on the ground near the village of Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the raid. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the raid.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. The statement said he was killed in the raid, and that one IS insurgent was wounded and two others were captured and detained.

According to the statement, no civilians or U.S. troops or were killed or injured in the raid.

The U.S. continues to have about 900 forces in Syria to advise and assist Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

In Other News
1
FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete
2
Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi
3
MLB crowds jump from '21, still below pre-pandemic levels
4
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?
5
Police investigate active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top