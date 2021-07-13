US regulators criticize Buffett's failed $1.3B pipeline deal

Officials with the utility division of Warren Buffett's company did not immediately respond to questions about the deal on Tuesday. Dominion officials declined to comment.

Berkshire and Dominion announced Monday that they were abandoning the deal because of uncertainty about whether regulators would approve it.

Dominion said it plans to find another buyer for its Questar Pipelines unit by the end of the year, and it will refund the $1.3 billion that Berkshire paid to acquire the pipeline after the deal was announced a year ago.

Separate from the Questar deal, Berkshire spent $2.7 billion to buy some of Dominion's other natural gas transmission and storage assets, including over 5,500 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and about 775 billion cubic feed of gas storage facilities. Berkshire also took on $5.3 billion of the Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion's debt as part of that transaction.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire conglomerate owns several major utilities, BNSF railroad, several large insurers including Geico, and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies as part of a collection of more than 90 businesses. Berkshire also holds sizeable stock investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and other companies.