US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FDA change, when finalized, should spur competition and bring down prices.

“Reducing health care costs for everyone in America is a top priority,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s move by FDA takes us one step closer to the goal of making hearing aids more accessible and affordable for the tens of millions of people who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.”

Consumer electronic companies have said for years they can produce lower-cost hearing aids, ranging from $50 to $500.

The looser regulations would not apply to devices for people with severe hearing loss or for children. Additionally, the agency said over-the-counter devices would be required to have volume limits and other measures to help prevent injuries.

The agency will take public comments on its proposal for 90 days before finalizing the new rules.

Tuesday's announcement follows prodding from medical committees and Congress, which in 2017 instructed the agency to begin laying out a plan for over-the-counter hearing devices. Additionally, an executive order by President Joe Biden earlier this year set a timetable for the agency to take action.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.