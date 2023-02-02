US releases Guantanamo prisoner once tortured at CIA sites

Khan's treatment was detailed in a Senate Intelligence Committee report released in 2014 that accused the CIA of abusing al-Qaida prisoners far beyond its legal boundaries and of giving the public false accounts of useful interrogations at the sites.

His treatment included being suspended from a ceiling beam for long periods of time, doused with ice water to deprive him of sleep for days, and subjected to beatings, water torture, forced enemas, sexual assault and starvation, Khan told a military courtroom as it considered his sentence in a military-run war crimes trial.

Khan pled guilty before a U.S. military commission in 2012. He was sentenced in 2021 to 26 years, though a pretrial agreement required a Pentagon legal official to cut that term to no more than more than 11 years because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities. Khan's team said he should have been released last February as part of that deal.

One of his lawyers, Katya Jestin, noted the U.S. had continued to hold Khan more than a year after he completed his sentence. “This is a historic victory for human rights and the rule of law, but one that took far too long to reach,” she said in a statement.

The Defense Department thanked Belize and others working to transfer Guantanamo prisoners deemed not a threat to freedom outside the United States. The Pentagon also said the U.S. remains intent on eventually closing Guantanamo.

At its peak in 2003, the prison held about 600 people whom the U.S. considered suspected terrorists. Supporters of using the detention facility for such figures contend it prevented attacks. Guantanamo's many critics say the system subverted human rights and constitutional rights and undermined the country's influence and moral standing around the globe.

Thirty-four detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, including 20 eligible for transfer if stable third-party countries can be found to take them, the Pentagon said.