US Rep. Karen Bass planning to run for Los Angeles mayor

Bass grew up in the Los Angeles area she now represents. Her district includes the historically black neighborhoods of South Los Angeles and Crenshaw, along with the University of Southern California and mid-city section of LA.

A statement issued by Bass spokesman Zach Seidl did not confirm or deny that she would run, only that she is considering entering the race. He said with the city facing the duel crisis of homelessness and the pandemic “she does not want to see these two issues tear the city apart. Los Angeles has to come together.”

She would take charge of a deeply troubled city that has been trying to deal with not only an out-of-control homeless crisis but soaring housing costs, spiking crime rates and its notorious traffic.

The city's current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, is barred by law from seeking a third term. He has been nominated by Biden to serve as ambassador to India.

Those seeking to replace Garcetti include city Councilmen Kevin de Leon Joe Buscaino, City Attorney Mike Feuer and business leader Jessica Lall.