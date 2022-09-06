US Rep: Sitcom with Danny DeVito as voice of Satan is 'evil'

On the show, DeVito voices the role of Satan and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, plays Satan’s daughter, Chrissy the Antichrist. Aubrey Plaza plays the mother. New episodes are broadcast at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FXX.

Disney and FX Networks did not immediately respond on Tuesday to emails requesting comment.

Johnson posted on Tuesday that more than 6.1 million people have read his earlier post — more, he said, than watched Sunday's game, “which the latest ratings say dominated Sunday night TV with 5.87 million total viewers.”

He had written online Monday: “Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. STAY FAR FROM IT.”

Although many people thanked Johnson for the post and talked about boycotting Disney, many others disagreed with Johnson's assessment. Some noted that “Little Demon” was made for and marketed to adults. Children should be in bed by 10 p.m., some wrote. Others said people opposed to the show's existence are trying to make networks shelter their children when that's a job for parents.

Johnson responded on Tuesday in a Facebook message and tweet that also were linked to from his House webpage.

“Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume,” he wrote. ”But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to ‘speak the truth in love’ (Eph. 4:15), even — sometimes most importantly — when it may not be popular."

Johnson was first elected in 2016 to the U.S. House district that covers a large swath of western Louisiana. He was reelected in July to a fourth term when nobody qualified to run against him.