dayton-daily-news logo
X

US retail sales rose 0.6% in June

Nation & World | 12 minutes ago
By JOSEPH PISANI, Associated Press
Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and there were fewer pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, according to Friday's report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6%, and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top