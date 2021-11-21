US Rhodes scholars for 2022 include record number of women

Also among the winners is Devashish Basnet, a senior studying political science at New York City's Hunter College. Basnet arrived in the United States as a 7-year-old asylum seeker from Nepal and spent much of his childhood in immigration courts, an experience he says helped turn his interests toward immigration policy.

Basnet, now 22, of Hicksville, New York, said he was proud to represent the communities he came from, especially as a product of New York City public schools.

“I definitely blacked out. It didn't feel real," Basnet said of the moment he learned he had won the prestigious honor over Zoom.

The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an otherwise empty classroom at Princeton University, Josh Babu began crying when he heard his name read aloud. The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, had planned to go to medical school next year to become a doctor serving LGBTQ populations, a calling he found in college after growing up gay in what he described as a conservative environment.

But a Rhodes scholarship will help Babu embark on a policy career that will touch the lives of many more queer and transgender people, he said. His senior thesis explores the health benefits of gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. That kind of research is necessary, Babu said, because some state lawmakers have sought to limit such care.

“I was hoping to just be a doctor for queer, trans patients," Babu said. ”This now gives me an opportunity to be in health policy and actually affect change at that level" that is "far more widespread and far-reaching."

Three schools — Claremont McKenna College, Mount Holyoke College and Union College — have a recipient for the first time in at least 25 years.

All 32 scholars were expected to start at Oxford in October. The scholarship covers financial expenses to attend the school.

Applicants must be endorsed by their college or university. Selection committees from 16 U.S. districts then choose and interview finalists before electing two students from each district.

