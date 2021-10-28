US road deaths spiked 18% in 2021's first half to 20,160

The increase came as people drove more as pandemic shutdowns eased. Preliminary data from the Federal Highway Administration show that vehicle miles traveled in the first six months of the year rose by 173.1 billion miles, around a 13% increase from the previous year.

The death rate for the first half of this year rose to 1.34 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. It's up from 1.28 deaths per 100 million miles in the first half of 2020, the agency said.

NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff urged drivers to slow down, wear seat belts, drive sober and avoid distractions.

“All of us must work together to stop aggressive, dangerous driving,” he said.

The DOT said in a statement its strategy would follow a “safe system approach” to road safety that identifies safety action for drivers, roads, vehicles, speeds and post-crash medical care. The strategy will be released in January, the department’s statement said.