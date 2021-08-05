US routs Australia 97-78, to play for more basketball gold

Jrue Holiday had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the U.S., which will play European champion Slovenia or France for a fourth straight gold medal Saturday. The French beat the Americans 83-76 in their Olympic opener.

That was part of a 2-3 start to the summer for the U.S., which included a loss to the Australians in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

The Americans don't look like that team anymore.

They look like the best team in the world, like those that used to win gold with ease.

Patty Mills scored 15 points for Australia, which still needs a win for its first Olympic basketball medal.

Australia's Nathan Sobey (9) second right, drives between United States's Devin Booker (15), right, and United States's Draymond Green (14) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

United States's Jayson Tatum (10) shoots around Australia's Jock Landale (13) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

United States's Jrue Holiday (12), right, knocks the ball away from Australia's Patty Mills (5), front, during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

United States's Bam Adebayo (13) grabs a rebound over Australia's Patty Mills (5) and Nic Kay (15) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall