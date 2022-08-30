US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

Facing economic sanctions and limits on its supply chains due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is turning to Iran as a key partner and supplier of weapons. Russian aircraft was loaded with the UAV equipment at an airfield in Iran over several days this month before the weaponry was flown to Russia, the officials said.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby told reporters earlier Monday that the administration had “no update” on whether the drones had been delivered. He added that the U.S. has has “seen nothing that that gives us a sense of comfort” and that “the procurement, and delivery is still looming, is still in the offing.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, said last month that Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.”

“But we won’t help either of the sides involved in this war because we believe that it (the war) needs to be stopped,” he said.

The administration officials confirmed details of Iran supplying Russia with drones at a moment when the White House is also trying to prod Tehran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The administration last week c ompleted its review of Iran's comments on a European proposal to restart the agreement that was brokered during President Barack Obama's administration and scrapped by in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.