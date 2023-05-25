US sanctions head of Russia's Wagner Group in Mali, accused of arms trafficking for Ukraine fight

The Treasury Department sanctions target Wagner Group local official Ivan Maslov and refer to unspecified signs that his staffers were working to buy mines, drones and other weapons systems from foreign suppliers for delivery to Russian fighters in Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller addressed those U.S. suspicions earlier in the week. “We have not seen, as of yet, any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely," Miller said.