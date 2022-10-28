US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie's life

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the organization is also being designated for diplomatic penalties for “providing financial support for an act of terrorism.”

He said the U.S. condemns the attack on Rushdie “in the strongest terms as a blatant assault on freedom of speech and an act of terrorism."

The sanctions and designations deny the group access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S., and the ability to travel to the U.S.

“The United States will not waver in its determination to stand up to threats posed by Iranian authorities against the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie’s speedy recovery following the attack on his life.”

The U.S. has hit Iran's government with a host of sanctions this year for a variety of actions related to human rights abuses.

Financial penalties were imposed on Iran’s government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

She was detained by the morality police, who said she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death has sparked months of protests across the country of 80 million people.