US sanctions Iranian officials over women's right abuses

Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that Iran's government “treats women as second-class citizens and attempts to suppress their voices by any means.”

“We will continue to take action against the regime, which perpetuates abuse and violence against its own citizens — especially women and girls," Nelson said.

The latest sanctions were imposed in coordination with the European Union, United Kingdom and Australia, with the announcement purposely made on International Women's Day.

Among other things, the sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. and prevent U.S. companies and citizens from doing business with them.

The U.S. has taken several steps to isolate Iran from the global community, as protests have continued. In November, the U.S. announced that it's seeking to oust Iran from the U.N.'s premiere global body fighting for gender equality. Vice President Kamala Harris said Iran is "unfit" to serve on the commission and its presence "discredits the integrity" of its work.

Iran's government in February celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought a Shiite theocracy to power.

Credit: AP Credit: AP