US sanctions Iranians after missile strikes in Iraq, Gulf

The Treasury Department said Wednesday's sanctions target an Iran-based procurement agent and his companies, which helped acquire propellant-related materials for the missile research program of Iran's Revolutionary Guard; an Iranian defense company; and an Iranian intermediary who also helped in the development of missile propellant.

The sanctions were authorized under an existing executive order targeting producers and supporters of weapons of mass destruction. The penalties allow the U.S. to block the assets of the sanctioned people and entities, and to prosecute others who do business with them.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been at war against Iranian-backed Houthi fighters who have seized much of northern Yemen. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the March 13 strike on Erbil, and alleged it was targeting an Israeli strategic center there.