US sanctions Lebanese brothers who sold 'compromised fuel'

“Now more than ever, the Lebanese government should implement desperately needed economic and political reforms," he said.

Treasury used a 2007 executive order that allows for sanctions to be imposed on those who contribute to "undermining Lebanon's democratic processes or institutions, contributing to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon." President Joe Biden signed a continuation of that order in July 2022.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund gave a grim assessment of Lebanon's prospects for escaping its deepening financial crisis, saying that without reforms, the country is headed for hyperinflation.

Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the head of the IMF mission in Lebanon, said at a news conference that inaction by Lebanese leaders would leave the nation in a “never-ending crisis” that would affect the quality of life of "many Lebanese for years to come.”

